Taihu World Cultural Forum opens in east China

HEFEI, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The sixth annual conference of the Taihu World Cultural Forum kicked off in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province Tuesday.

Themed "Mutual learning among civilizations: Jointly building a community of a shared future for humanity," the China-initiated forum offers a platform to promote dialogue and exchanges between different cultures.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, spoke at the forum. Wang said that China would promote equal exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and work together with other countries to contribute to world peace, global development, and human health and well-being.

Some 500 delegates from more than 30 countries and regions gathered online and offline to discuss cultural diversity, the Belt and Road Initiative, pandemic prevention and control, and poverty alleviation.

The Taihu forum is notable because as Bengbu links China's north and south, this forum links China with the world, noted Romano Prodi, a former prime minister of Italy, in a video speech at the event.