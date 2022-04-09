UrduPoint.com

Taijul Islam Keeps South Africa Waiting For Return Of Centuries

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Taijul Islam keeps South Africa waiting for return of centuries

Gqeberha, South Africa, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul islam ensured that South Africa's quest for Test centuries at home was frustrated again on the first day of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

South African captain Dean Elgar said after winning the toss that he had set his batsmen the challenge of making centuries, but Taijul dismissed him for 70, which was South Africa's highest score in a total of 278 for five.

Taijul also dismissed another set batsman when Keegan Petersen was given out leg before wicket on review for 64.

Taijul sent down 32 overs - 24 in one spell - and took three for 77.

"There is no margin for error on this pitch," he said.

"Any width will be punished. There was a bit in it in the first hour but it became very flat as the day progressed. Now the ball is coming nicely onto the bat."South Africa were scoring freely early in the day but largely due to Taijul they were pegged back, losing three wickets and scoring only 122 runs in 51 overs after a brief rain interruption in mid-afternoon.

Related Topics

Bangladesh George South Africa Taijul Islam

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

4 minutes ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

1 hour ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

1 hour ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

1 hour ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

1 hour ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.