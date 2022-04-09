Taijul Islam keeps South Africa waiting for return of centuries

Gqeberha, South Africa, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul islam ensured that South Africa's quest for Test centuries at home was frustrated again on the first day of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

South African captain Dean Elgar said after winning the toss that he had set his batsmen the challenge of making centuries, but Taijul dismissed him for 70, which was South Africa's highest score in a total of 278 for five.

Taijul also dismissed another set batsman when Keegan Petersen was given out leg before wicket on review for 64.

Taijul sent down 32 overs - 24 in one spell - and took three for 77.

"There is no margin for error on this pitch," he said.

"Any width will be punished. There was a bit in it in the first hour but it became very flat as the day progressed. Now the ball is coming nicely onto the bat."South Africa were scoring freely early in the day but largely due to Taijul they were pegged back, losing three wickets and scoring only 122 runs in 51 overs after a brief rain interruption in mid-afternoon.