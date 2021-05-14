UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taipei Closes Entertainment Venues As Virus Outbreak Spreads

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Taipei closes entertainment venues as virus outbreak spreads

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Taiwan's capital on Friday announced an indefinite closure of entertainment venues in the wake of a widening outbreak of local coronavirus infections.

The self-ruled island has been hailed as a global leader in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, with just 1,290 confirmed cases, 12 deaths and minimal social distancing needed once the initial outbreak was quelled.

But an outbreak first detected among pilots has spread into the community and forced the reimposition of restrictions in a place that has so far weathered the pandemic unscathed.

The Taipei city government's decision, effective from Saturday, covers bars, dance clubs, karaoke lounges, nightclubs, saunas and internet cafes as well as hostess clubs and teahouses.

Municipal facilities including libraries and sports centres will also be closed.

The move came after Taiwan reported 29 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases on Friday -- a single-day high -- including 16 cases linked to a cluster involving hostess teahouses in the city.

The source of seven of the local infections was still pending investigation, health authorities said.

"The outbreak continues to widen so we have to upgrade the pandemic prevention measures," mayor Ko Wen-je told reporters.

"But we urge residents not to panic... We had kept the pandemic under control effectively in the past year but we may have become too relaxed. We need to be vigilant again and we can still bring it under control." Taiwan raised the coronavirus alert level and banned large gatherings earlier this week after the latest cluster spread in Taipei and other cities.

In northern Taoyuan, where there was a cluster involving staff at an airline and an airport hotel, the city government has also decided to shut down entertainment venues from Saturday to June 8.

A similar cluster centred around a hospital led to the suspension of large-scale Lantern Festival events during the Lunar New year in February. That outbreak was quickly brought under control.

Last year Taiwan recorded 253 straight days without any local infections.

Related Topics

Internet Sports Hotel Alert Taoyuan Taipei February May June From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

2 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

4 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

4 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.