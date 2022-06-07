UrduPoint.com

Taipei Concludes Long-awaited Book Fair

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Taipei concludes long-awaited book fair

TAIPEI,June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :This year's Taipei International Book Exhibition concluded on Tuesday after six days of exhibitions and various activities held against the backdrop of COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 360 publishing houses from 31 countries and regions participated in the long-awaited event, which had been suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's book fair, the 30th edition of its kind, incorporated 10 themed sub-exhibitions and 250 activities like reading salons and lectures, according to the organizer. It was anticipated to help boost confidence in Taiwan's publishing industry.

Statistics show that the output value of Taiwan's publishing industry has dwindled from 36.7 billion new Taiwan Dollars (about 1.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2010 to less than 18 billion new Taiwan dollars in recent years.

Related Topics

Taipei Reading Event From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

17 minutes ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

38 minutes ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

39 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

44 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.