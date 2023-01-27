- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Taiwan Appoints New Chief Administrator
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM
TAIPEI, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chen Chien-jen has been appointed chief of Taiwan's executive body, the office of the island's leader announced Friday.
Taiwan's former chief administrator Su Tseng-chang announced his resignation on Jan. 19.
Recent Stories
US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome
Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars
Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands
PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today
UAE condemns Israeli forces' storming of Jenin camp
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Rybakina v Sabalenka: Australian Open women's final facts4 minutes ago
-
Ajax sack manager Schreuder after poor run of results4 minutes ago
-
Australian consumer watchdog launches crackdown on misleading social media influencers4 minutes ago
-
Tsitsipas in dreamland after reaching Australian Open final5 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares close flat ahead of earnings season5 minutes ago
-
H&M earnings hit by Russia exit, soaring costs15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results15 minutes ago
-
Russia, Ukraine discuss war prisoners exchange24 minutes ago
-
New cryptocurrency institute launched in Türkiye to monitor, develop sector34 minutes ago
-
Mexico gripped by ex-security chief's US drugs trial34 minutes ago
-
EU Commission calls on member states to act together on migration35 minutes ago
-
Minister of human resources visits orphan care and social protection centers in Qatar44 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.