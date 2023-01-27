UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Appoints New Chief Administrator

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

TAIPEI, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chen Chien-jen has been appointed chief of Taiwan's executive body, the office of the island's leader announced Friday.

Taiwan's former chief administrator Su Tseng-chang announced his resignation on Jan. 19.

