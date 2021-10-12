Taiwan as a Province of China not qualified to join UN

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Taiwan, as a province of China, is not qualified whatsoever to join the United Nations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

It was reported that certain politician in Taiwan had recently deliberately distorted the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, and falsely claimed that invoking this resolution to block Taiwan from joining the United Nations is inappropriate.

In response, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing that the United Nations is an intergovernmental international organization composed of sovereign states, and Resolution 2758 adopted by the General Assembly in 1971 has solved once and for all the issue of China's representation in the UN in political, legal and procedural terms.

He added that the system, agencies and the Secretariat of the UN should abide by the one-China principle and UNGA Resolution 2758.

"As a province of China, Taiwan is not qualified to join the UN at all," Zhao said, adding that practice over the years fully shows that the UN and the vast number of its member states recognize that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and they fully respect China's exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Zhao said "Taiwan independence" in all forms are doomed to fail, and the moves of hyping up this issue by certain individual in Taiwan constitute a flagrant challenge and serious provocation of the one-China principle, and a blatant violation of the UNGA Resolution 2758.

"We firmly reject such typical 'Taiwan independence' rhetoric which will garner no support in the world," he said.

"We believe that the just cause of the Chinese government and Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose secession and achieve reunification will continue to win understanding and support of the UN and its member states," Zhao added.

"Our position of adhering to the one-China principle will remain unchanged; our attitude of rejecting 'two Chinas,' 'one China, one Taiwan' and 'Taiwan independence' is not to be challenged, and our resolve of upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unswerving," he said.