Taiwan Badminton Star Treads Coachless Path To Olympic Glory

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:10 AM

Taipei, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Chou Tien-chen is taking the unusual step of gearing up for the 2020 Olympics without a coach, with his longtime physio and confidante shepherding him towards Tokyo gold.

The soft-spoken and boyish 29-year-old, known for pointing to heaven to thank God at the end of a match, parted ways with his trainer early this year.

Since then the world number two has been on a hot streak, winning the men's singles at July's Indonesia Open to claim his first title in a Super 1000 level event.

"I do a lot of homework a coach does before a game and spend more time analysing opponents and what I should do under what circumstances," he told AFP at a recent practice session in Taipei.

Cheering him on from the sidelines has been physiotherapist Victoria Kao, who has shouldered some of the traditional roles of a coach by acting as Chou's mentor, cheerleader and chief critic.

