UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Begins Deporting Chinese Nationals In Rare Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Taiwan begins deporting Chinese nationals in rare cooperation

Taipei, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Taiwan has started deporting Chinese nationals for the first time in over a year, authorities said Thursday, following China's return of a Taiwanese fugitive in a rare act of cooperation as tensions rise.

Police from both sides routinely returned fugitives to their respective territories under a 2009 agreement but deportations have grown rarer since President Tsai Ing-wen, who regards Taiwan as a sovereign nation, came to power in 2016.

Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as part of its own territory, has cut off official communication and ramped up pressure on Taipei since Tsai took office.

But on Thursday, the National Immigration Agency said 21 Chinese nationals who entered Taiwan illegally were on the deportation list. It declined to provide additional details, to "ensure smooth and safe operations".

The Chinese nationals were set to be flown out in four groups starting from Wednesday, local news outlet United Daily News reported.

One of the returnees was a man who managed to cross the Taiwan Strait in a rubber dinghy last May.

Taiwan's government said the latest deportations were the first since November 2020 as travel was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The process has positive meanings for normal and orderly exchanges between the two sides," said the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan's top body handling China ties.

Thursday's announcement of the deportations comes after China last month returned a Taiwanese murder suspect under the 2009 agreement, which was struck when ties were warmer under Taiwan's then Beijing-friendly government.

Related Topics

Murder China Man Taipei May November 2016 2020 From Government Agreement Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite ..

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

27 minutes ago
 India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pa ..

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

25 minutes ago
 Germany's labor market continues to recover from C ..

Germany's labor market continues to recover from COVID-19 crisis

25 minutes ago
 PTI govt saves public money through transparency i ..

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

27 minutes ago
 Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as A ..

Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as Australia dominate

27 minutes ago
 'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases norther ..

'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases northern areas' beauty

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.