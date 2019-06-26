Taiwan bike makers peddling home as trade war rumbles along

(@imziishan)

Taichung, Taiwan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Set to a rhythmic soundtrack of clacking machinery, whirring drills and inflating tyres, bikes take shape at a factory run by Taiwan's Giant, which is leading the island's push to regain its crown as bike maker to the world.

And key to this push is demand for electronic two-wheelers from environmentally conscious European consumers, with surging exports providing support during the China-US trade war.

At an assembly line near the central city of Taichung, workers for Giant -- the world's biggest bike maker -- build new electronic bikes that boast visibly thicker frames to house rechargeable batteries.

"This is one of the biggest driving forces for the past five years," explained Giant chairwoman Bonnie Tu, who said e-bikes now make up a fifth of the company's group revenue.

"But I think for this year, maybe we'll be able to reach about 30 percent," she added.

The global e-bike market was valued at $16.34 billion in 2017 but is expected to reach $23.83 billion by 2025, according to Allied Market Research.

Taiwan's exports of e-bikes jumped more than 50 percent in 2018 with each unit costing more than $1,300 on average, much more than standard bicycles, according to customs data.