UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Bridge Collapses, At Least 14 Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:20 AM

Taiwan bridge collapses, at least 14 injured

Taipei, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A bridge collapsed in northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday injuring at least 14 people as it smashed down on to fishing vessels moored underneath and sent a petrol tanker plummeting into the water.

Dramatic CCTV images captured the moment the 140-metre long single-arch bridge came crashing down in Nanfangao, on Taiwan's eastern coast.

The petrol tanker can be seen almost making it across the bridge, which spanned a small fishing port.

In the images, the road gives way and tumbles down onto at least three fishing boats below as the petrol tanker follows.

The truck later burst into flames, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

Coastguard officials said at least 14 people were injured. Local fire officials said the driver of the petrol tanker was among those taken to hospital.

President Tsai Ing-wen said a rescue operation had been launched to look for any more injured or missing people.

"We hope to safely rescue all in the shortest time to minimise the damages," she told reporters.

The bridge was built in 1998 and the cause of the collapse is being investigated.

Taiwan was skirted by a typhoon on Monday night which brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the east coast.

But at the time of the bridge collapse the weather was fine.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Fire Petrol Water Driver Fine Road All Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 1, 2019 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

10 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

11 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.