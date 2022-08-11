UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Cancels Pre-flight COVID-19 Testing Requirement For Inbound Travelers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Taiwan cancels pre-flight COVID-19 testing requirement for inbound travelers

TAIPEI, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) --:Starting from Monday, all travelers coming to Taiwan will no longer be required to present a negative nucleic acid test result effective within two days ahead of the flight, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

The inbound travelers will subsequently have three days of isolation and four days of self-prevention after landing in Taiwan, said the agency in a statement.

Taiwan has gradually loosened COVID-19 response measures as the epidemic in the island is on the decline. It has shortened the duration of isolation for inbound trips from seven days to three days since June.

