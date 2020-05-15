UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC To Build $12bn US Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

Taiwan chip giant TSMC to build $12bn US plant

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Taiwanese computer chip giant TSMC announced Friday it will spend $12 billion on a state-of-the-art semiconductor foundry in the United States, creating thousands of jobs.

The announcement is a win for President Donald Trump who has pushed for major chipmakers to set up shop inside the US.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract microchip maker, produces the processors that provide the computing muscle for everything from iPhones, laptops and games consoles to servers and critical internet infrastructure.

Construction for the facility in Arizona is set to start in 2021 with production of 5-nanometre chips -- the smallest and fastest on the market -- beginning in 2024, TSMC said.

"This project is of critical, strategic importance... (for) leading US companies to fabricate their cutting-edge semiconductor products within the United States," a company statement said.

"TSMC welcomes continued strong partnership with the US administration and the State of Arizona on this project.

" The firm said the factory would create 1,600 jobs -- and thousands more via supply chains -- and would churn out 20,000 semiconductor wafers a month.

Trump is keen to reduce reliance on Asia as tensions simmer with China over trade, tariffs, industrial espionage and national security.

Most of TMSC's factories are located in Taiwan. The Arizona facility will be the firm's second manufacturing site in the US.

TMSC said support was being offered from both the State of Arizona and the US government but it gave no details or where the plant would be located.

Foxconn, another major Taiwanese electronics company, announced plans in 2017 to build a huge plant in Wisconsin with Trump appearing at the ground-breaking ceremony.

But the project has fallen short of expectations with a smaller plant and fewer jobs than initially announced.

A political row also broke out over significant tax breaks Wisconsin gave Foxconn to set up shop.

Related Topics

Internet World China Company Trump United States SITE 2017 Market From Government Asia Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile tes ..

7 hours ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

8 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.