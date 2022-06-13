Taiwan detects Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

(@FahadShabbir)

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Taiwan has reported five COVID-19 cases infected with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, all of which were imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said Monday.

The new cases include four males and one female, who arrived in Taiwan between June 2 and 7, the agency added, warning about the higher infectiousness and immune escape of the two subvariants.

Taiwan reported 45,081 new local COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths on Sunday, according to the agency. To date, Taiwan has reported 2,937,363 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,923,844 were local infections.