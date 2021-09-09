UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Entertainers Welcome To Boost Career On Mainland: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :-- A mainland spokesperson on Thursday expressed support for cross-Strait cultural exchanges and welcomed entertainers from Taiwan to develop their career on the mainland.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to the remarks of Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen related to an actress from the island who had worked on the mainland.

By obstructing career development of Taiwan entertainers on the mainland, some political forces and media in Taiwan have attempted to undermine cultural exchanges across the Strait, trigger confrontation between people on both sides and worsen cross-Strait relations, Zhu said.

