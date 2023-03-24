UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Father-daughter Design Duo's Road Trip To Grammy Glory

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Driving down a desert road, fresh off a heartbreaking loss at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Taiwanese designer Xiao Qing-yang and his daughter were already working on their next project.

"When we were travelling in Arizona, the desert was endless and there was one road. At night it is like having a dialogue with yourself," Hsiao Chun-tien, 24, told AFP.

These ideas inspired their design of the artwork and packaging for "Beginningless Beginnings", the soundtrack of a short film on Taiwan's ancient Tamsui-Kavalan Trails.

A year later, their journey came full circle, with the duo winning a Grammy for best recording package for the album design.

"I was so excited that I forgot to hug my mother and brother who sat next to me before going on the stage," beamed Hsiao, a winner on her first nomination.

Xiao, 56, had to wait much longer. Before his first win in 2023, he had been nominated six times.

"I had sat in the audience for 18 years to finally get on stage, and she won the first time, so our moods are quite different," he said, smiling.

Hsiao's first trip to the Grammys was when she was just seven, for her father's second nomination.

At the time, she said, she felt like she was just going to a concert to watch the world's biggest music stars perform.

"I later realised it's actually a competition that's important to my father and saw him feel disappointed each time... so I too feel like I've gone through six times of not winning." Her father interrupted and, with an amused look on his face, asked: "Are you sure I looked disappointed?" Hsiao laughed, before telling her father his expressions are, perhaps, more transparent than he might think.

The Album cover opens up like a concertina, with multiple layers symbolising "the roads travelled and the music listened to along the century-old trails", according to Xiao.

Hsiao found parallels between walking the ancient trails and their road trip through the Arizona desert.

"It's an inner exploration and a zen reflection," she said.

