Taiwan Jobless Rate Rise To 7.5 Year High

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

TAIPEI, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Taiwan' unemployment rate hit a 7.5-year high of 4.11 percent in May, as tight COVID-19 curbs hurt the job market, the island's statistics authority said Tuesday.

May's jobless rate was the highest since November 2013, when it hit 4.16 percent.

The island's unemployed population rose to 489,000 in May, up 54,000 from April. The service industry suffered the most from the epidemic, with 86,000 jobs shed.Some 792,000 people had working hours of less than 35 hours per week in May, up 603,000 from a month ago.

Taiwan raised its alert level in May to control a spike in infections, limiting personal gatherings, closing entertainment venues and stopping restaurants from offering dine-in services.

