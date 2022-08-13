UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Lowers 2022 Economic Growth Forecast, Ups CPI Growth Expectation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Taiwan lowers 2022 economic growth forecast, ups CPI growth expectation

TAIPEI, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Taiwan's statistics agency has lowered the forecast of the island's economic growth rate this year to 3.76 percent and raised the expectation for the consumer price index (CPI) growth rate to a new high of 2.92 percent.

The island delivered 3.38-percent growth in its economy in the first half of this year, said the agency on Friday, adding that it turns out to be 3.76 percent for the whole year when factoring in the prediction for the second half of the year.

According to the agency, the global economy and international trade were both predicted to shrink this year, while the island's domestic consumption remained sluggish, which would inevitably weaken Taiwan's export figures and eventually reduce its economic growth.

The agency, at the same time, raised the expectation for the CPI growth this year to 2.92 percent, a new high over the past 14 years, which was mainly attributable to higher eating-out fees and increased rental costs.

Statistics show that Taiwan's CPI had risen by over 3 percent for five consecutive months this year.

Related Topics

Same Price

Recent Stories

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

22 minutes ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

1 hour ago
 Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participation in the passing out parade ..

3 hours ago
 Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Atta ..

Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next ..

IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next $1.7b tranche on Aug 29

3 hours ago
 Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independ ..

Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independence day tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.