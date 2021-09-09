UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Receives Another Shipment Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines

ANKARA, 9 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) –:- Taiwan on Thursday received another shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines.

At least 910,000 doses of the vaccine landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early today, the official Focus Taiwan news outlet reported.

The island nation received 930,000 doses in its first delivery last week.

The BioNTech vaccination campaign in Taiwan is expected to begin on Sept. 23, first to junior and senior high school students between the ages of 12 to 17 and then young adults aged 18-22.

Taiwan signed a deal to purchase 15 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine early in July.

The vaccines are being jointly procured by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

's Yonglin Charity and education Foundation, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation.

Taiwan witnessed a mass upsurge in COVID-19 cases since early this year in May, triggering strict measures to stem the spread of the virus which is now brought under control.

Taipei is expected to receive the rest of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses on weekly basis.

The island nation has reported 16,056 coronavirus cases, including 837 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic in December 2019.

Taipei has approved the homegrown Medigen vaccine besides Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

