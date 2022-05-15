UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Records Over 411,000 COVID-19 Cases In A Week

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Taiwan records over 411,000 COVID-19 cases in a week

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:More than 411,000 COVID-19 cases were newly reported in Taiwan between Monday and Sunday, according to statistics released by the island's disease monitoring agency.

The single-day tally of new COVID-19 cases in the region has exceeded 60,000 for four consecutive days, with the latest figure rising to 68,769 on Sunday, comprising 68,732 local cases and 37 imported cases, the agency said.

The surge was expected to peak on May 20 at the earliest at about 100,000 new cases in a single day, according to the agency.

Another 19 deaths from the virus were newly reported in the region, bringing the total number of deaths this month to 203.

To date, Taiwan has reported 768,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 756,283 were local infections.

Related Topics

May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

8 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

17 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

17 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

18 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.