Taiwan reports 1,199 new local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :China's Taiwan region has recorded 1,351 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,199 locally transmitted cases and 152 imported ones, said the island's disease monitoring agency on Saturday.

As of Friday, the region had reported a total of 7,752 local infections this year, the agency noted, adding that about 84 percent of Taiwan's population had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 79 percent got two shots.

To date, Taiwan has reported 33,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 23,551 were local infections.