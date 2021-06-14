UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Taiwan reports 185 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Monday

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Taiwan on Monday reported 185 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths from the disease, the island's disease monitoring agency said.

It is the second straight day that the island's daily case count fell below 200, indicating the outbreak is easing, the agency said.

Of the 11,547 confirmed cases reported between May 11 to June 12, more than half, or 5,802 people, have recovered and left quarantine, the agency said.

Among the new infections reported Monday, 83 were men, and 102 were women, aged from under 5 to over 90, who showed symptoms between May 28 and June 13.

The 15 deaths included nine men and six women, who passed away between June 5 and June 13.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 13,106, including 11,898 local ones. A total of 452 deaths have been recorded, the agency said.

Related Topics

May June Women From

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi reflects on IPA’s contributions ..

53 seconds ago

US Sacrificed Russia Ties to Domestic Political Co ..

4 minutes ago

KP to use modern technology for minerals' value-ad ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt to reopen schools with 50% attendance f ..

5 minutes ago

Governor chairs Oath taking ceremony of National Y ..

13 minutes ago

Buffon not the retiring type just yet

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.