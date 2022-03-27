Taiwan reports 203 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Taiwan reported 203 new COVID-19 cases, comprising 83 locally transmitted infections and 120 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said Sunday.

The number of new local infections was the highest daily total recorded since June 27, 2021 when 88 local cases were confirmed, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 22,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,654 were local infections.