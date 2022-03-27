UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 203 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Taiwan reports 203 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Taiwan reported 203 new COVID-19 cases, comprising 83 locally transmitted infections and 120 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said Sunday.

The number of new local infections was the highest daily total recorded since June 27, 2021 when 88 local cases were confirmed, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 22,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,654 were local infections.

Related Topics

June Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

14 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

14 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

14 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>