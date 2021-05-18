Taiwan reports 245 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Taiwan on Tuesday confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases, of which 240 were classified as local infections, as well as two deaths, according to the local disease monitoring agency.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the island's daily local infections exceeded 100, the agency said, adding that 128 female and 112 male patients, aged below five to over 90, were among the newly reported local cases.

The two deaths include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago.

To stem the spread of the infection, all schools across Taiwan will remain closed from May 19 to 28.

The island on Tuesday also reported five new imported cases from Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines.

Taiwan is in the midst of its worst outbreak since the onset of the pandemic, with more than 1,000 local cases reported during the past week.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 2,260, including 14 deaths, the agency said.