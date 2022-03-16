UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Taiwan reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, including three locally transmitted infections and 87 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said Wednesday.

All of the three new local infections were reported in Taoyuan City, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 21,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,493 were local infections.

