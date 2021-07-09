Taiwan says Haiti police arrested 11 assassination suspects on its embassy grounds

Taipei, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Taiwan on Friday said 11 suspected assassins of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were detained by local police on its embassy grounds in Port-au-Prince after they fled there.

"The police launched an operation around 4pm (Thursday) and successfully arrested 11 suspects," Taiwan's embassy said, adding it had agreed to a police request to search the grounds "without hesitation".