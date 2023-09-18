Open Menu

Taiwan Says Record 103 Chinese Planes Flew Toward Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Taiwan says record 103 Chinese planes flew toward island

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :China sent 103 warplanes toward Taiwan over the past day in what the island's Defense Ministry said Monday was a daily record in recent times.

The Defense Ministry of the island nation said it also detected nine Naval vessels of the People's Liberation Army "around Taiwan." Some 40 of the detected Chinese aircraft "crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan's southwest, southeast ADIZ," the ministry said on X, referring to the air defense identification zone.

China neither recognizes the median line nor ADIZ.

It said Taiwanese armed forces "monitored the situation and tasked CAP (combat air patrol) aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities."In April, Taiwan said the Chinese military sent 91 warplanes toward the island in a 24-hour period.

China considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province" while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Related Topics

Army China Taipei Independence April

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

2 hours ago
 SC full court to hear today petitions against Prac ..

SC full court to hear today petitions against Practice and Procedure Act clippin ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

12 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

14 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

15 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

16 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

18 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous