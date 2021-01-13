United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States' UN ambassador Kelly Craft has scrapped a planned trip to Taiwan due to start Wednesday, a US official said, in line with the State Department cancelling trips abroad ahead of Joe Biden's auguration.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also cancelled a final official visit to Europe, officially to stay in Washington ensure a "smooth and orderly" transition to the new administration.

China had last week expressed strong opposition to Craft's trip.