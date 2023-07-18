(@FahadShabbir)

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Taiwan on Monday said Vice President William Lai will attend the inauguration of Paraguay's new president next month with US stopovers, a move likely to spark a rebuke from Beijing.

Lai will lead a delegation to Asuncion for the inauguration of Santiago Pena on August 15 "to show the importance Taiwan attaches to its diplomatic ties with Paraguay", said deputy foreign minister Alexander Yui.

Paraguay is the last remaining country in South America that diplomatically recognises Taiwan over China, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

Lai's trip will require him to transit through the United States, which could draw citicism from Beijing.

Recent US transits by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Lai had angered China's government, which considers such stops as lending Taipei greater international legitimacy.

"We had arranged transits in the United States during previous visits to Central and South America and it's also being arranged this time according to precedents," Yui said.

In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China against taking any action over Lai's stopovers to and from Paraguay.