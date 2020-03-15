UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Chou To Face Axelsen In All England Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Taiwan's Chou to face Axelsen in All England final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen will meet in the final of the All England Championships after taking contrasting routes through their last-four matches on Saturday.

World number seven Axelsen had to hit back to beat Malaysian world number 13 Lee Zii Jia 17-21, 21-13, 21-19 in Birmingham.

Chou had an easier ride as his opponent, Denmark's Anders Antonsen, retired while trailing 17-14 in the first game.

Axelsen is bidding to avenge last year's final defeat against Kento Momota as he looks to build on his recent success at the Barcelona Masters and Indonesia Open.

"It was a really tough match. Lee made it really tough for me but I just tried to stay in there and do my best," Axelsen said.

"I managed to keep calm through to the end of the third game, but luck was also on my side as it could have gone either way." In the women's singles semi-finals, Chinese world number one Chen Yu Fei beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 23-21 and Taiwan's second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying defeated Spain's Carolina Marin 19-21, 21-13, 21-11.

Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti beat Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith for a place in the mixed doubles final.

The 21-15, 21-23, 21-11 victory booked a showdown with Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai for the title.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Barcelona Birmingham Spain Indonesia Japan Denmark Women All Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

8 hours ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

8 hours ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

9 hours ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

9 hours ago

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

9 hours ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.