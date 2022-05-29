UrduPoint.com

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) of Taiwan declined by 7.07 points year on year to 67.81 points in May, a two-year low, according to a latest survey released by the Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development.

The index dropped by 3.

96 points from April, while all the six sub-indexes fell in May, said the survey report published this week.

The CCI consists of six sub-indexes measuring consumers' anticipation for six facets of the economy in the coming six months, including investment in the stock market, consumer prices and household economic conditions. A reading between 100 and 200 points suggests optimism, while one below 100 indicates pessimism.

