TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Taiwan's exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong rose to 18.03 billion U.S. Dollars in March, up 13.4 percent year on year, according to data released by the island's finance authority.

The mainland and Hong Kong remained Taiwan's biggest export destinations, accounting for 41.

4 percent of the island's total exports in March, and Taiwan's trade surplus to the mainland was 10.09 billion U.S. dollars in the month, the data showed.

In the first quarter of this year, the island's trade surplus with the mainland and Hong Kong totaled 27.63 billion U.S. dollars.

The island's finance authority said that the strong global chip demand and investment boom in the semiconductor industry would underpin Taiwan's exports in the future.