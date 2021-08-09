UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Exports To Mainland, HK Rise 23.8 Pct In July

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

TAIWAN's, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Taiwan's exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong rose to 15.58 billion U.S. Dollars in July, up 23.8 percent year on year, according to data released by the island's finance authority Monday.

The mainland remained Taiwan's biggest export destination as cross-strait exports accounted for 41 percent of the island's total exports in July.

Taiwan saw a trade surplus of 5.

9 billion dollars last month, while its surplus with the mainland hit 8.69 billion dollars, showing that the mainland continued to be the island's largest source of trade surplus.

During the first seven months, Taiwan's exports hit 244.87 billion dollars and imports increased to 207.14 billion dollars.

The finance authority said it was "cautiously optimistic" about the exports outlook in the second half, helped by strong demand for the island's electronics products and advanced chips.

