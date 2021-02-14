UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Hsieh Makes History By Sweeping Into Australian Open Quarters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Taiwan's Hsieh makes history by sweeping into Australian Open quarters

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Taiwan veteran Hsieh Su-wei swept into her first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying Sunday, becoming the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open Era.

The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round on a Margaret Court Arena devoid of fans to witness her feat.

Hsieh got a early break in the opening set and never looked troubled in 6-4, 6-2 win over the 19th seed, a player she also toppled in an Abu Dhabi warm-up event in January.

It set up a last-eight clash against either third seed Naomi Osaka or two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza.

"It was a little bit strange with the crowd, but a great win," she said.

Hsieh, by far the least decorated player left in her side of the draw, had already shown her mettle by beating 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu en route to meeting Vondrousova.

She made her Grand Slam debut in 2005 but had never gone beyond the fourth round before in 37 previous attempts.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Osaka January Sunday 2019 Australian Open Event Court US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

9 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

9 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

9 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

9 hours ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.