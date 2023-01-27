Tajik Minister of foreign affairs meets Saudi ambassador to Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Tajikistan, Waleed bin Abdurrahman Al-Rasheedan, met with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan at the headquarters of the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs here today.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and ways of enhancing them.

The two officials also discussed a number of issues of common interest.