UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan And Kyrgyzstan Border Guards Exchange Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border guards exchange fire

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan accused Central Asian rival Tajikistan of firing on its troops and deploying forces at their contested border Thursday in the bloodiest escalation since clashes that killed dozens last year.

Kyrgyzstan's national security committee said Tajikistan's military was "using mortars and grenade launchers" in the exchanges that the committee said began just after 7:30 pm Kyrgyzstan time (1330 GMT).

A health ministry spokeswoman said that four Kyrgyz soldiers had suffered shrapnel wounds, while media in Tajikistan said the clashes resulted in a fatality.

Clashes between Kyrgyz and Tajik communities over land and water supplies along the pair's long-contested border are regular occurrences, with border guards often involved.

The area surrounding Tajikistan's Vorukh, an enclave surrounded by Kyrgyz territory, is a key flashpoint.

But last year's shooting between the two militaries was unprecedented, leaving more than 50 people dead and raising fears of a wider conflict.

The latest violence came after Tajik citizens blocked a road linking two Kyrgyz cities that passes through Tajik territory, Kyrgyzstan's state committee for national security said.

Although the border services of the two countries negotiated the road's reopening, fighting broke out almost immediately afterwards, it added.

Tajikistan, a closed authoritarian country, did not immediately comment on the situation and generally releases few statements during conflicts at the 970-kilometre-long border (600 miles), almost half of which is disputed.

But Tajik news site Asia-Plus confirmed the clashes and reported one civilian was killed, and eleven people injured -- three civilians and eight officers.

The fatality, a villager, was killed when "a projectile fired by the Kyrgyz side" hit his home, Asia-Plus wrote.

The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) -- a military alliance of which Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are members -- said Thursday its Secretary-General Stanislav Zas held talks with military officials from both sides in an effort to halt the conflict.

- 'Complex border issue' - "The renewed clashes on the border, as a result of which there are wounded, causes serious concern. Armed confrontation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border must be stopped immediately," Zas said, according to a CSTO statement.

The organisation is ready to provide "the necessary assistance in resolving the conflict", he added.

"I am confident that the leadership of both CSTO member states will find mutually acceptable ways to resolve this complex border issue." But Kyrgyzstan's national security committee said late on Thursday that two rounds of telephone talks had yet to produce a ceasefire as of 11:00 pm (1700 GMT).

"Moreover, (Tajikistan) continues to push heavy military equipment and personnel towards the border," said the statement that cited Kyrgyzstan's border service head Ularbek Sharsheyev.

Media in both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported that women and children in villages close to the site of the conflict evacuated after shooting started.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Water Road Alliance Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan SITE Border Women Media From Asia

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

2 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

2 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>