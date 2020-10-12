Dushanbe, Tajikistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Tajikistan's leader Emomali Rakhmon was cruising to victory with over 90 percent of the vote Monday following a presidential election in which he faced only token opposition.

The Central Electoral Commission said that 90.9 percent of voters had cast their ballot for the strongman who will secure a fresh seven-year term, according to preliminary results.