Talha Acknowledges Pakistan Hajj Mission's Exceptional Efforts, Calls For Enhanced Post-Hajj Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 11:50 PM

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, has commended the Pakistan Hajj mission's team for their exceptional efforts in making remarkable Hajj arrangements within a very limited time and directed the mission to further enhance the post-Hajj facilities provided to the pilgrims.

Chairing a meeting the minister stressed the importance of providing comprehensive services to the esteemed pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah, leaving no aspect unattended.

Additionally, he urged the Hajj mission to initiate preparations for the next Hajj without delay, aiming to enhance the pilgrims' experience through improved accommodations, meals, and transportation facilities in the upcoming year.

Director Moavineen Sajjad Haider Yaldram briefed the minister about Hajj arrangements.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Syed Ata Rahman, and the Director General of Hajj in Jeddah, Abdul Wahab Soomro.

