Talha applauds Pakistan Hajj Mission for satisfactory hajj arrangements

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, expressed his satisfaction with the overall arrangements for the Hajj pilgrimage and lauded the commitment and efforts of Pakistan Hajj Mission in ensuring a smooth and well-organized experience for the intending pilgrims.

The Minister, while conversing with the APP at his shared hotel with government hajj scheme pilgrims in Makkah Mukarma, recognized the significant challenges involved in managing a large-scale event like the hajj.

He specifically praised the tireless work of the Director General of Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro in addressing the needs and concerns of the intending pilgrims and ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the sacred journey.

The minister personally dedicates time to closely monitoring and resolving intending pilgrim's complaints, often working late into the night.

The Minister ensures prompt resolution of these issues before retiring to bed after Fajar prayers. It has been observed that the majority of pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in place, with only minor complaints reported.