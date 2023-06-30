Open Menu

Talha Extols Exceptional Saudi Hajj Management

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Talha extols exceptional Saudi Hajj Management

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mahmood met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah here on Thursday and praised the excellent Hajj arrangements.

Talha lauded the services provided by the Saudi government to Hajj pilgrims.

Federal Minister Talha Mahmood presented a gift of prayer beads to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

