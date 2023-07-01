MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Talha Mehmood here on Saturday visited the Makkah residence of the deceased ministry official Azam Chandio to offer condolences to his sons on their father's demise.

The minister offered Fateha and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family, praying to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul.

He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Syed Attaur Rehman, Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro were also present.

Assistant Private Secretary of Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs Azam Chandio died while dressed in Ihram in Arafat Plain after suffering a heart attack on Youm-e-Arfa.