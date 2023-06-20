Talha performs Umrah; prays for peace, prosperity of Pakistan

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood performed the Umrah pilgrimage on the first day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, fervently praying for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform Hajj and review hajj arrangements.

During the media interaction, the minister revealed that within a span of just one month, he successfully resolved nearly all of the 15,000 registered complaints that were directly referred to him through the portal.

Under his supervision, these complaints received personal attention and were successfully addressed.

The minister stated that he interacted with various intending pilgrims who expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made for Hajj.

He further mentioned that after the conclusion of Hajj, he will personally address complaints concerning private Hajj group organisers (HGOs). In cases of serious complaints, the minister asserted that the respective Hajj group organizer will be blacklisted, leading to the abolishment of their hajj quota.