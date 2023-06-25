Open Menu

Talha Personally Pays 14,350 Saudi Riyals For Hajj Expenses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 09:10 PM

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mahmood has personally covered the expenses for his visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

"Talha Mahmood, personally paid an amount of 14,350 Saudi Riyals to the Accounts Officer at Pakistan House from his own expenses.," said the spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement.

Giving details of the expenses he said an amount of 10,000 riyals was allocated for accommodation, while transportation expenses accounted for 4,200 riyals in Makkah and 150 riyals in Madinah.

The minister under the official Hajj scheme of the government, is currently in Makkah for Hajj.

Personally, he has covered the costs of the additional expenses.

As an ordinary pilgrim, Talha Mahmood personally finances all the expenses. The minister explicitly stated that he will neither engage in nor permit free Hajj.

