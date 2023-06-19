Talha urges Pakistani pilgrims to exhibit patience, adhere to Saudi regulations

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mahmood on Monday urged the intending Pakistani pilgrims to demonstrate patience during Hajj and adhere to the rules and regulations set by the Saudi government.

After arriving at Jeddah, Senator Talha Mahmood told the media that he has arrived as an ordinary pilgrim to perform Hajj, while also emphasizing his intention to assess and review the Hajj arrangements.

At Jeddah Airport, the minister was warmly welcomed by Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro and other officials from the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

Senator Talha Mahmood highlighted that all Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia serve as ambassadors for Pakistan.

Additionally, he noted that a dedicated 24-hour portal is actively addressing the concerns and complaints of the Hajj pilgrims.

This year, the minister highlighted that the Hajj situation is unique, with approximately 2 million individuals from around the world and an additional 10 million local attendees expected.

It is pertinent to mention that the minister traveled to Saudi Arabia at his own expense and will reside with the pilgrims participating in the government scheme.

His Primary objective is to oversee the provision of all necessary facilities for them.

During his visit, the minister will perform Umrah and meet Saudi authorities to discuss the arrangements of Hajj.

In Jeddah, he will participate as representative of Pakistan in the International Hajj Conference.

Meanwhile, the Youm e Arafat (Day of Arafah) will be observed on June 27 as the Dhu Al-Hijjah moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

In pursuit of the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), pilgrims will flock in the morning of 26 of Dhu Al-Hijjah to Mina to spend the day of Tarwiyah.

Saudi Authorities are finalising arrangements at Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat. Beds, blankets, air conditioners and other necessary arrangements are at final stages in the tents valley of Mina.

Pakistan Hajj Mission is also working round the clock with an exclusive monitoring system under the supervision of Director Moavineen Sajjad Haider Yildrim for the facilitation of its pilgrims.