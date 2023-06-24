Open Menu

Talha Visits Madinah, Pays Respect At Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Talha visits Madinah, pays respect at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Senator Mohammad Tala Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, on Wednesday paid a visit to Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) in Madinah Munawara.

With utmost respect, the minister paid tribute at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and also engaged in Nawafil prayers at Riyadh ul Jannah. Additionally, he fervently prayed for the progress and prosperity of both the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

