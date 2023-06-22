Open Menu

Talha Visits Makkah's MCO , Stresses Optimum Facilities To Hajj Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Talha visits Makkah's MCO , stresses optimum facilities to hajj pilgrims

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, has visited the Main Control Office (MCO) of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah to streamline processes, improve coordination among departments, and address potential challenges.

During the minister's visit, Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro, provided a comprehensive overview of the hajj arrangements.

He highlighted that an extraordinary 63 percent of pilgrims would benefit from the efficient shuttle train service, while the remaining 37 percent would be transported to Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat via busses.

Additionally, special training sessions will be conducted for the hujjaj to ensure they are well-informed about avoiding crowded situations.

Ensuring the safety of intending pilgrims was utmost importance in the hajj arrangements, emphasized Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro.

He stressed the significance of prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims and implementing measures to safeguard their security throughout the pilgrimage journey.

Dedicated Moavineen from Pakistan, wearing flags and vests, have been strategically stationed at multiple locations in Mina and Arafat to provide guidance and assistance to pilgrims.

The minister emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination with the Saudi Makatib (authorities responsible for managing Hajj affairs) to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Furthermore, the minister directed officials and Moavineen to wholeheartedly devote themselves to serving intending pilgrims, prioritizing their needs and well-being.

The minister issued instructions to strengthen the monitoring of private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) with stricter measures in place.

The medical store has been appropriately established and maintained, ensuring proper temperature control.

Recently, the Saudi authorities conducted an inspection of the medical store and provided a clean bill of health, affirming the quality of medicine and storage facilities.

Additionally, the minister paid visits to different departments within the main hospital located in the Aziziayah area, where he personally interacted with patients and pilgrims.

In a subsequent media statement, he expressed his satisfaction, stating that after visiting various residential areas of the hajj pilgrims, he can confidently affirm that 99 percent of the pilgrims expressed their contentment with the hajj arrangements and the medical facilities provided to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Visit Saudi Makkah Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

3 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

18 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

48 minutes ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

1 hour ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

2 hours ago
What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous