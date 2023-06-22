UrduPoint.com

Talha Visits Pakistan Hajj Mission's Main Control Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Talha visits Pakistan Hajj Mission's main Control Office

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, Wednesday visited the Main Control Office (MCO) of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah to streamline processes, improve coordination among departments, and address potential challenges.

During the minister's visit, Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro, provided a comprehensive overview of the Hajj arrangements.

He highlighted that an extraordinary 63 percent of pilgrims will benefit from the efficient shuttle train service, while the remaining 37 percent will be transported to Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat.

Additionally, special training sessions will be conducted for the hujjaj to ensure they are well-informed about avoiding crowded situations.

Ensuring the safety of intending pilgrims is of utmost importance in the Hajj arrangements, emphasized Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro. He stressed the significance of prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims and implementing measures to safeguard their security throughout the pilgrimage journey.

Dedicated Moavineen from Pakistan, wearing flags and vests, have been strategically stationed at multiple locations in Mina and Arafat to provide guidance and assistance to pilgrims.

The minister emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination with the Saudi Makatib (authorities responsible for managing Hajj affairs) to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims. Furthermore, the minister directed ministry officials and Moavineen to wholeheartedly devote themselves to serving intending pilgrims, prioritizing their needs and well-being.

The minister issued instructions to strengthen the monitoring of private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) with stricter measures in place. The medical store has been appropriately established and maintained, ensuring proper temperature control. Recently, Saudi authorities conducted an inspection of the medical store and provided a clean bill of health, affirming the quality of medicine and storage facilities.

Additionally, the minister paid visits to different departments within the main hospital located in the Aziziayah area, where he personally interacted with patients and pilgrims.

In a subsequent media statement, he expressed his satisfaction, stating that after visiting various residential areas ofthe hajj pilgrims, he can confidently affirm that 99 percent of the pilgrims expressed their contentment with the Hajj arrangements and the medical facilities provided to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Visit Saudi Makkah Media From

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

38 minutes ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

47 minutes ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

47 minutes ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

47 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

47 minutes ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.