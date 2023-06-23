Talha vows to provide optimal facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, despite space constraints in Mina

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Senator Talha Mehmood, the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Friday said continuous and dedicated efforts being made to secure optimal facilities for Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj days, despite the limited space in Mina.

Following a meeting with Osama Danish, the Managing Director of Al-Bait Guests, (Duyuf Al-Bait) a prominent Hajj service provider, Senator Talha Mehmood stated that he has urged Osama to allocate the maximum available space in Mina and in new Mina for Pakistani pilgrims, as well as for the Pakistan Hajj Muavineen.

Osama was also urged to provide quality food in accordance with Pakistani tastes to pilgrims during hajj days. Besides deploying English or Urdu-speaking staff in his Mina office to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.

The Minister stressed sacrifice, resilience, and adherence to Islamic teachings during Hajj.

Besides, the Minister urged prioritizing patience, forgiveness, and religious obligations over leisure, aiming for a meaningful and memorable journey.

The Minister shared Pakistan's intention to initiate the hajj arrangements process earlier in the upcoming year, as compared to the current year. Additionally, discussions with Saudi authorities will take place to establish a long-term hajj policy focused on enhancing facilities for prospective hajj pilgrims.

Osama Danish expressed their utmost efforts to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to hajj pilgrims, particularly during the crucial days of hajj.

Dr. Aftab Akbar Durrani, the Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, along with Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro and Director Hajj, Makkah, Faheem Khan Afridi, were also in attendance during the meeting.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Minister gifted a carpet to Osama.