Taliban, Afghan Rivals To Meet Sunday In Qatar: US, Germany
Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:30 AM
Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Rival Afghans including the Taliban will meet starting Sunday in Qatar in a fresh attempt to reach a political solution and end nearly two decades of US military involvement, American and German officials announced.
Germany, which is the co-host of the talks along with Qatar, said that all Afghans would participate in "personal capacity and on an equal footing."