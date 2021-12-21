UrduPoint.com

Taliban Allow Protest Calling For Afghan Assets To Be Released

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Around 200 Afghans marched in Kabul Tuesday to demand the release of billions of Dollars of assets frozen by the international community -- a rare protest allowed by the Taliban as the country battles a major economic crisis.

There were no women in Tuesday's march, organised by a little-known group called the Afghan People's Movement which in the past has held peace rallies in the capital.

Tuesday's march clearly had the blessing of Afghanistan's new rulers, with Taliban social media accounts featuring multiple images and video clips saying participants spoke for ordinary citizens.

"Let us eat" read one banner carried by a marcher near a square in central Kabul.

"Our main demand is that the United States should release our assets as soon as possible," organiser Shafiq Ahmad Rahimi told AFP.

"This is the wealth of the nation, not of any single person, group or government," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Protest Social Media United States March Women Government Billion

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

42 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

42 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

42 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

42 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

42 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.