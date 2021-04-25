Taliban ambush kills 7 Afghan policemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :At least seven Afghan policemen who were part of a security force guarding copper mines were killed in an ambush by the Taliban on Sunday, officials said, as fighting continued in the violence-wracked country.

The attack in the province of Logar came as the top US military commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, said work had begun to withdraw the remaining foreign forces from the country as ordered by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

"Seven policemen were killed and three wounded when the Taliban ambushed their vehicles in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province," Dedar Lawang, spokesman for the provincial governor, told AFP.

Police from Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, confirmed the attack.